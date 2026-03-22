Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $1.04 Million in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,719,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,872,000 after buying an additional 2,789,273 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,450,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,847,000 after buying an additional 385,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,675,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,885,000 after buying an additional 692,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,262,000 after buying an additional 1,013,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

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Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Further Reading

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