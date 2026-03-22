Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $1.41 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 289.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DexCom by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $110,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 112,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,824.40. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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