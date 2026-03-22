Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys New Position in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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PBF Energy Stock Up 5.0%

PBF stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.41.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.83%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 52,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $2,609,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,944,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,374,981.64. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,516,600 shares of company stock valued at $304,536,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on PBF

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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