Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $11.46 Million Investment in NiSource, Inc $NI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 264,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,580,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,647,000 after purchasing an additional 854,767 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 55,625.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NiSource by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,495,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,852,000 after buying an additional 183,203 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,136,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,296,000 after buying an additional 1,065,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,017,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,420,000 after buying an additional 107,341 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 target price on NiSource in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $47.96.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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