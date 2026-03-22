Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 28,016 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,262,000 after purchasing an additional 369,975 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paylocity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,237,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 555,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 552,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,967,000 after buying an additional 209,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

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Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.37 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.19%.Paylocity’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

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