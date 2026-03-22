Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 3,372 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,553,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $190.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $205.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.