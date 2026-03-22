Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,862 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,181,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $6,725,317,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

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Mastercard Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:MA opened at $496.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $525.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $443.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $611.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.88.

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Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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