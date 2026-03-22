Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Invests $2.14 Million in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 40.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 333.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Campbell’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.65.

Campbell’s Trading Up 0.2%

CPB opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of -0.03. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Campbell’s had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.48%.The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell’s

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $669,748.64. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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