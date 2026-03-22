Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,087 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total value of $8,764,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,066. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,722,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

MCD opened at $309.42 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $283.47 and a one year high of $341.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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