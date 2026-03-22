Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,862 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Exelon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

Exelon Stock Down 3.3%

Exelon stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

See Also

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