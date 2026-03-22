Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 7,086 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.5% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.02. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $119.76.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,406,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,985,598.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,709,624 shares in the company, valued at $191,738,348.88. The trade was a 22.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Wolk bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.32 per share, for a total transaction of $42,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,128. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 1,408,389 shares of company stock valued at $35,154,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.22.

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Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

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