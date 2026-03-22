Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 56,597 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,597 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 100.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 699,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,096,129.78. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,457 shares of company stock worth $876,925 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Pinterest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PINS opened at $18.71 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.