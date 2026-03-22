Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $360,126,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 793,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,633,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,775,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 752.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

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Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,205.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,351.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,365.34. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,525.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.41 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,463.75.

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Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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