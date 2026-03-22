Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 547.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 67,772 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,173.78. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.78. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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