Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $6.42 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89,439 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 842,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,482,000 after purchasing an additional 237,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,649.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.47.

Trending Headlines about Apollo Global Management

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Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

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