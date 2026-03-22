Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 195.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,963 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of UAL opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

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About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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