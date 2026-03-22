Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 29.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Lennar by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lennar by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,745,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lennar Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $90.40 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.63 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Key Stories Impacting Lennar

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lennar from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Lennar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $102.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

See Also

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