Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $28.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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