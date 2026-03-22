Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

STVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Stevanato Group Stock Down 3.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €14.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.91 and a 1 year high of €28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

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