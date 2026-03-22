Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $45,340.50 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2026

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFMGet Free Report) insider David Mcglinchey sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $45,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,199. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Mcglinchey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 16th, David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $393,755.04.
  • On Friday, March 13th, David Mcglinchey sold 240 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $19,051.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $81.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

More Sprouts Farmers Market News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed a bullish FY2026 outlook (EPS guidance $5.28–$5.44) and gave Q1 guidance; the company also posted a small quarterly EPS beat, supporting fundamentals and the growth story. Guidance & traffic trends article
  • Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1 billion share-buyback and plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 underpin capital return and growth optionality that investors have been using to justify higher valuations. Buyback/expansion coverage
  • Neutral Sentiment: Sprouts’ sustainability and fresh-food positioning may support longer-term customer loyalty and brand differentiation but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Sustainability article
  • Negative Sentiment: Extensive insider selling this week — including large Form 4 disclosures and reported CEO Jack Sinclair sales — has spooked some investors and increased selling pressure. Large, high-profile disposals can be read as a negative governance/psychology signal even when management cites routine reasons. CEO sale report
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (COO, CFO-level and others) filed sales on March 18–19; individual filings include Joseph Hurley’s 456-share sale and a large reduction by Timmi Zalatoris (9,820 shares). The pattern (many more sales than buys) is dampening investor confidence. InsiderTrades summary Timmi Zalatoris Form 4

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.