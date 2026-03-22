Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $45,340.50 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider David Mcglinchey sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $45,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,199. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Mcglinchey also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $393,755.04.

On Friday, March 13th, David Mcglinchey sold 240 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $19,051.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $81.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

More Sprouts Farmers Market News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed a bullish FY2026 outlook (EPS guidance $5.28–$5.44) and gave Q1 guidance; the company also posted a small quarterly EPS beat, supporting fundamentals and the growth story. Guidance & traffic trends article

Management reaffirmed a bullish FY2026 outlook (EPS guidance $5.28–$5.44) and gave Q1 guidance; the company also posted a small quarterly EPS beat, supporting fundamentals and the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1 billion share-buyback and plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 underpin capital return and growth optionality that investors have been using to justify higher valuations. Buyback/expansion coverage

Board-authorized $1 billion share-buyback and plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 underpin capital return and growth optionality that investors have been using to justify higher valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Sprouts’ sustainability and fresh-food positioning may support longer-term customer loyalty and brand differentiation but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Sustainability article

Sprouts’ sustainability and fresh-food positioning may support longer-term customer loyalty and brand differentiation but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Extensive insider selling this week — including large Form 4 disclosures and reported CEO Jack Sinclair sales — has spooked some investors and increased selling pressure. Large, high-profile disposals can be read as a negative governance/psychology signal even when management cites routine reasons. CEO sale report

Extensive insider selling this week — including large Form 4 disclosures and reported CEO Jack Sinclair sales — has spooked some investors and increased selling pressure. Large, high-profile disposals can be read as a negative governance/psychology signal even when management cites routine reasons. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (COO, CFO-level and others) filed sales on March 18–19; individual filings include Joseph Hurley’s 456-share sale and a large reduction by Timmi Zalatoris (9,820 shares). The pattern (many more sales than buys) is dampening investor confidence. InsiderTrades summary Timmi Zalatoris Form 4

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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