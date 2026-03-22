Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Has $22.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Further Reading

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