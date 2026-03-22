South32 (LON:S32) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 and last traded at GBX 206.50. 222,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 949,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.50.

South32 Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.34. The firm has a market cap of £9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.70.

About South32

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals.

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