Sourceless One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.57 Thousand (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $188.65 million and $11.57 thousand worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004628 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000138 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00870518 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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