Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 55,707 Shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 240.8% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,136.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 551.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGIC opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.32. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.20.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group International Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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