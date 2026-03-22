Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after buying an additional 96,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 20.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,151,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 197,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

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Sonic Automotive Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE SAH opened at $59.97 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 0.78%.Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 11,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $688,285.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,745,000. The trade was a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,994,472 over the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

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About Sonic Automotive

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc is a publicly traded automotive retailer that operates a network of franchised new-car dealerships and used-vehicle dealerships across the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company offers a range of services that include vehicle sales, leasing, finance and insurance products, service and parts, and collision repair. Sonic Automotive’s dealerships represent numerous major automotive brands, and the company also markets a broad selection of pre-owned vehicles under its own banner.

In addition to its core dealership operations, Sonic Automotive has developed digital retail capabilities that allow customers to research, shop and complete transactions online.

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