Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 31,993 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,993 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,954,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,536,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $236,810,000 after acquiring an additional 665,635 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 340,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 146,339 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 952,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,327,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $355,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

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Comcast Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Arete Research set a $23.00 target price on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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