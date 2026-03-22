Signet Financial Management LLC Has $15.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 675,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,985 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8%

SPMB opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report).

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