Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF $JGLO

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 132,825 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

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JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGLO stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $70.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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