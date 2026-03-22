Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of VTV opened at $194.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The company has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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