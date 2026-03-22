SharonAI Holdings Pitches Australia “Neocloud” AI Compute, Details $770M Funding at RedChip Conference

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ) CEO and co-founder James Manning outlined the company’s strategy and recent financing activity during a presentation at the RedChip AI Investor Conference, positioning the business as an “AI-native” provider of high-performance computing infrastructure focused on Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

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Positioning as an Australia-based “Neocloud” provider

Manning said SharonAI delivers “AI native, HPC-grade computing infrastructure” for enterprises, governments, research organizations, and other AI companies to train and run models in high-intensity environments. He emphasized efficiency, security, and “data sovereignty” as core elements of the offering.

Australia and sovereignty as a strategic thesis

He compared the company “in spirit” to other publicly discussed neocloud providers such as CoreWeave and Nebius, while highlighting two differentiators: a focus on large Australian and Asia-Pacific enterprises, regulated industries, and mission-critical workloads; and what he described as a geographic and sovereignty advantage stemming from being headquartered in Australia and targeting Asia-Pacific customers with onshore solutions.

Manning argued the AI compute market in Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region is earlier-stage and more constrained than the U.S. market, citing limits around power, capacity, and access to the latest generation GPUs. He said Australia’s proximity to Asia-Pacific, fiber connectivity, and energy resources support a model where GPU compute can be deployed in Australia while serving demand across the region.

He also noted that there are “only three” NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCPs) in Australia, describing the NCP certification as a competitive moat because it reflects NVIDIA-certified design and implementation standards.

Partnership-driven model highlights

Manning said SharonAI has built its business around partnerships across hardware, power, security, and connectivity. He highlighted several relationships discussed during the presentation:

NVIDIA: Manning referenced the company’s work with NVIDIA, while noting others had discussed NVIDIA extensively during the conference.

Manning referenced the company’s work with NVIDIA, while noting others had discussed NVIDIA extensively during the conference. NEXTDC: Described as Australia’s largest listed data center operator, with a pipeline of “over 3 GW” of energy. Manning said SharonAI secured “54 MW” of energy for deployment this year with NEXTDC and is deploying GPU solutions in NEXTDC facilities.

Described as Australia’s largest listed data center operator, with a pipeline of “over 3 GW” of energy. Manning said SharonAI secured “54 MW” of energy for deployment this year with NEXTDC and is deploying GPU solutions in NEXTDC facilities. Cisco: Manning said SharonAI partnered with Cisco to provide managed enterprise cloud AI solutions, including what he called a “secure AI factory” tailored for high-security environments such as government and regulated industries. He added that Cisco has a go-to-market effort selling SharonAI’s compute solutions, citing “250 salespeople in Australia alone” as part of that sales motion.

Manning said SharonAI partnered with Cisco to provide managed enterprise cloud AI solutions, including what he called a “secure AI factory” tailored for high-security environments such as government and regulated industries. He added that Cisco has a go-to-market effort selling SharonAI’s compute solutions, citing “250 salespeople in Australia alone” as part of that sales motion. WWT: Manning described World Wide Technology as NVIDIA’s “number one implementation partner globally” for 10 years and said WWT handles procurement and deployment, including testing, pre-racking, and shipping systems ready for installation. He cited WWT’s scale—“$28 billion a year” in revenue—as a source of supply chain and execution support.

Business evolution and customer traction

Manning said the company began in 2021 as a cloud storage business and later shifted toward GPU workloads and AI compute. He said SharonAI started acquiring GPUs such as L40S and H100 for AI use in 2023 and 2024, and became an NVIDIA Cloud Partner in late 2024, which he said reflected having the largest install base of GPUs for public cloud consumption in Australia.

He said 2025 marked a major shift, including building what he described as Australia’s first NVIDIA reference architecture supercluster with NEXTDC at its M3 facility using H200 GPUs. He added that the cluster attracted enterprise interest by mid-2025 and that the company won Canva as a customer in late 2025 following a competitive benchmarking process. Manning said SharonAI delivered “30 times faster” first token performance and “40 times faster” storage performance in that process, and attributed the win to the overall partner ecosystem, also referencing VAST Data as part of the storage stack.

Capital activity, Texas exit, and deployment timing

Manning reviewed several financing and transaction milestones. He said SharonAI raised $100 million in a convertible note in late 2025, which he said enabled the acquisition of B200 and B300 clusters. He also described selling the company’s interest in Texas Critical Data Centers (TCDC), tied to New Era AI, stating SharonAI invested $3.5 million and sold the stake for $70 million, with proceeds anticipated between March and June. He said the company took “scrip in New Era AI” as part of the transaction.

Manning also referenced signing a $500 million debt facility with USD.AI and a $200 million revenue share with Digital Alpha and Cisco, characterizing the total as approximately $770 million of non-dilutive capital. He further noted a Nasdaq capital raise completed in February with Lucid Capital Markets for $125 million.

Discussing scale, Manning described a planned next phase in Sydney’s S6 facility involving GB300, estimating “approximately 10 MW” of computing power and a configuration example of 4,608 GPUs. He said the company models GPU pricing at roughly $4 per hour and presented illustrative economics, including approximately $440 million in capex and about $161 million in revenue at around 80% gross profit when fully deployed and sold to the right customer.

In Q&A, Manning said having in-demand chips online provides pricing advantages given demand exceeding supply. He also addressed deployment timelines, stating that once equipment is ordered, SharonAI typically expects “10–16 weeks” to bring it online assuming data center space is arranged. He emphasized that future investor understanding over the next 12–18 months would be driven by “large customer contract wins” and progress in bringing megawatts and compute capacity online.

About SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ)

SharonAI Holdings Inc is a high-performance computing (HPC) company deploying large-scale energy and compute infrastructure, USA energy markets and infrastructure asset management. Its services include: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding. The company’s products are: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding.

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