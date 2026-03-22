Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 47,661 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $73,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finivi Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the third quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $211.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $216.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total transaction of $400,897.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,147.67. This trade represents a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 2,556 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.91, for a total value of $546,753.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 103,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,234,874.95. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $214.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.