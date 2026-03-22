Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $410,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robbins Farley lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.88.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $496.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.