Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $153,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after purchasing an additional 706,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after buying an additional 1,028,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $2,264,615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,216,612,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $474.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.