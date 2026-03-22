Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,193 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the second quarter valued at about $1,693,992,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 101.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Invitation Home by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,407 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Home by 2,205.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,351 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,884,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Invitation Home

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.