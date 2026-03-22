Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 386.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 979,740 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $188,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NOW opened at $110.39 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Capital One Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.61.

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ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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