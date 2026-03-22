Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,768 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: TRANSCEND‑T2D‑1 Phase 3: Lilly’s triple‑agonist retatrutide showed large A1C reductions and up to ~16.8% weight loss at 40 weeks — a potential blockbuster that expands Lilly’s obesity/diabetes franchise and supports long‑term revenue upside. Lilly PR Newswire

TRANSCEND‑T2D‑1 Phase 3: Lilly’s triple‑agonist retatrutide showed large A1C reductions and up to ~16.8% weight loss at 40 weeks — a potential blockbuster that expands Lilly’s obesity/diabetes franchise and supports long‑term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: ADorable‑1 pediatric trial: Positive topline results for EBGLYSS in moderate‑to‑severe atopic dermatitis pediatric patients widen Lilly’s immunology pipeline and add another potential near‑term commercial opportunity. InsiderMonkey: ADorable‑1

ADorable‑1 pediatric trial: Positive topline results for EBGLYSS in moderate‑to‑severe atopic dermatitis pediatric patients widen Lilly’s immunology pipeline and add another potential near‑term commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly said “buy” on Lilly, which can boost retail demand and sentiment in the near term. Yahoo Finance: Cramer

High‑profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly said “buy” on Lilly, which can boost retail demand and sentiment in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline breadth: Lilly advanced non‑GLP‑1 programs (digital sleep tech in early Alzheimer’s, a new diabetes candidate in Japan, and a master IBD trial), which diversify long‑term growth but have limited immediate revenue impact. TipRanks: Digital Sleep Tech

Pipeline breadth: Lilly advanced non‑GLP‑1 programs (digital sleep tech in early Alzheimer’s, a new diabetes candidate in Japan, and a master IBD trial), which diversify long‑term growth but have limited immediate revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and rating cuts: Recent downgrades (HSBC and others) have pressured sentiment and contributed to near‑term share weakness. AmericanBankingNews: Analyst Downgrade

Analyst downgrades and rating cuts: Recent downgrades (HSBC and others) have pressured sentiment and contributed to near‑term share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and safety concerns: Novo Nordisk won FDA clearance for a higher‑dose Wegovy (raising competitive risk in obesity), and some reports flagged an unusual skin reaction/tolerability signal for retatrutide — both factors that can temper uptake forecasts and invite closer regulatory/physician scrutiny. Blockonomi: Wegovy dose Proactive: Retatrutide side‑effect note

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $905.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,023.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $957.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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