Sabrina Mekhalfa Sells 1,482 Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 1,482 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $18,243.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,789.45. The trade was a 41.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.07. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $22.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Upwork News Summary

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Here are the key news stories impacting Upwork this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 998.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.