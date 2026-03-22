Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Shares Acquired by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $97,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $90.12 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.66%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.