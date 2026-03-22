Rithm Capital Corp. Preferred A (NYSE:RIT.A) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Rithm Capital Corp. Preferred A (NYSE:RIT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. 32,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 13,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Rithm Capital Corp. Preferred A Price Performance

Rithm Capital Corp. Preferred A Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

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