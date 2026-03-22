Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Trading Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 140,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 119,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

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Rigetti Computing Company Profile

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Rigetti Computing is a quantum computing company that specializes in the design, development and deployment of superconducting quantum processors. The company’s core business centers on building quantum hardware and integrating it with classical computing resources to address complex computational problems. Rigetti’s technology is aimed at industries such as pharmaceuticals, finance, materials science and logistics, where quantum algorithms have the potential to deliver breakthroughs in optimization, simulation and machine learning.

At the heart of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which provides users with on-demand access to its quantum processing units (QPUs) and supporting software tools.

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