Reviewing Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -4.78% 0.62% 0.44% Leatt 4.12% 5.87% 4.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Outdoor Brands and Leatt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 2 0 2 0 2.00 Leatt 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.47%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Leatt.

49.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Leatt shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Leatt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Leatt”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $222.32 million 0.46 -$80,000.00 ($0.78) -10.31 Leatt $44.03 million 1.21 -$2.20 million $0.36 23.67

American Outdoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Leatt. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leatt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leatt has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leatt beats American Outdoor Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Leatt

(Get Free Report)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor products, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet bags, hats, and hydration kits; casual clothing, caps, and sunglasses; and apparel that comprises suits, jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for personal protective equipment sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and direct to end consumers through digital channels and online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.