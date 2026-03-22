Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY). In a filing disclosed on March 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Infineon Technologies stock on February 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 1/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) on 1/26/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 12/17/2025.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 268,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. Infineon Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFNNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IFNNY

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

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Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

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