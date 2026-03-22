Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 616.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,372 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $38,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,533.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $245.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $229.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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