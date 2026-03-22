Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Regis Corp (NASDAQ:RGS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.31. 11,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 8,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Regis Stock Down 2.9%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a net margin of 50.79% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Kent Lake PR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regis

(Get Free Report)

Regis (NASDAQ: RGS) is a company that owns, operates and franchises a portfolio of hair salon and beauty service brands. Its business centers on providing haircutting, styling, coloring and other salon services through both company-owned and franchised locations. The company’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in the haircut and salon market that serve a range of customer segments from value-focused walk-in haircuts to full-service salon experiences.

Regis generates revenue through salon operations, franchise fees and the sale of professional hair-care products and retail items.

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