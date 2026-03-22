Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,233 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 0.5% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.6%

DAL opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, insider Peter W. Carter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $2,020,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 421,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,554,886.08. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,896,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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