Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 174.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Raymond James Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on Raymond James Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.17.

Raymond James Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $177.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 13.07%.Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 29,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total transaction of $4,206,289.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,431.24. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

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