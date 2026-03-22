Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Stock Position Raised by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,001 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,068 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm
Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board approves a new $20 billion repurchase authorization, boosting total buyback capacity and signaling management confidence in buying back shares at current levels. QUALCOMM (QCOM): Board Approves New $20.0 billion Stock Repurchase Authorization
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholders reportedly dismissed China-risk concerns while greenlighting the $20B buyback, reducing a potential governance or geopolitical overhang. Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock: Shareholders Dismiss China Risk Concerns as $20B Buyback Gets Green Light
- Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm raised its quarterly dividend by ~3.4% and signaled stronger buyback activity, supported by solid cash flow — a near-term income/return cushion for investors. QCOM Hikes Dividend on Solid Cash Flow: Should You Stay Invested?
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets highlight the $20B repurchase as a major reason to consider buying QCOM, framing the move as management taking advantage of a depressed share price. A $20 billion reason to buy Qualcomm stock now
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and investors debate whether Qualcomm is an AI bargain: long-term AI, automotive and robotics opportunities exist, but recent underperformance and limited AI data-center exposure temper enthusiasm. Qualcomm Could Be the Biggest AI Bargain of the Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note Qualcomm’s dividend raise and buyback make it an income/value candidate at ~15x forward P/E, but caution that a 2026 earnings dip could keep volatility high. As Qualcomm Stock Raises Its Dividend, Is QCOM Stock a Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Seaport Research downgraded QCOM and set a $100 price target, warning the shares could fall more than 20% from current levels — a catalyst for selling pressure. QCOM Stock Warning: Why Analysts Warn Qualcomm Could Plunge More Than 20% from Here
- Negative Sentiment: Street-low price targets and fresh downgrades are cited as spooking analysts; after a large selloff, some argue downside risks from handset demand and memory shortages remain. Qualcomm Just Got a Street-Low Price Target—What’s Spooking Analysts?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm
Qualcomm Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qualcomm Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.
Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity at Qualcomm
In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,796. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Qualcomm Company Profile
Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
Further Reading
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