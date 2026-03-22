Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Stock Position Raised by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,001 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,068 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

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Qualcomm Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,796. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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