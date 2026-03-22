Putnam Mast Int (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Putnam Mast Int Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE PIM opened at $3.18 on Friday. Putnam Mast Int has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

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Putnam Mast Int Company Profile

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Putnam Master International (NYSE:PIM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio spanning developed and emerging markets, with a focus on identifying businesses offering strong growth potential, attractive valuations and sound corporate governance. Shares of PIM trade on the NYSE, providing investors with a fixed capital structure and the opportunity to gain exposure to global equity markets through a single vehicle.

The fund’s investment team, managed by Putnam Retail Management LP, conducts bottom-up fundamental analysis to select holdings across multiple industries and geographies.

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