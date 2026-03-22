Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – March 21st

IREN, TeraWulf, Marathon Digital, Cipher Mining, Cleanspark, Riot Platforms, and Twenty One Capital are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—for example, cryptocurrency miners, exchanges and custodians, payment firms that accept or integrate BTC, or companies that hold significant Bitcoin reserves. They provide stock-market exposure to Bitcoin and the crypto industry’s fortunes but carry equity-specific risks (corporate, regulatory, operational) and may not track Bitcoin’s spot price precisely. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

TeraWulf (WULF)

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Marathon Digital (MARA)

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Cipher Mining (CIFR)

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Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

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Twenty One Capital (XXI)

Twenty One Capital Inc. is a newly formed operating company focused exclusively on Bitcoin-related business lines. Twenty One Capital Inc., formerly known as Cantor Equity Partners Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

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