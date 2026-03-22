PennyMac Mortgage Investment 6 75 Cumulative Red Pref Shs Series C (NYSE:PMT.C) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment 6 75 Cumulative Red Pref Shs Series C (NYSE:PMT.C – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.61. 44,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 20,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment 6 75 Cumulative Red Pref Shs Series C Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.

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